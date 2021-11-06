Anambra police denies trending video of police protesting election duty non payment

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra police Command has denied a trending video of policemen allegedly protesting about payment for the election duty.

The video which showed men chanting songs, had accompanying wordings saying that the men were protesting non-payment of allowances for the election.

Denying the trending video, police in the state denied it, saying that the men were rather in high spirit, chanting victory songs as they awaited their last minute posting to places of assignments for the election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, DCP Aderemi Adeoye said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting for non – payment is not true as been portrayed in the clip.

“A careful study of the video shows a

group personnel in high spirit awaiting deployment for the election were chanting victory songs.

“The Police Command remains focused and committed in protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra state.”

DIG Zaki Ahmed who is the leader of police operations in the state told journalists in a press conference that it is the first time police men were paid their full allowances for election duty before commencement of operations.

It was however learnt that police officers for the Anambra election submitted their bank details and their IPPIS for their payment, and it is being handled by the Federal government and not the police.