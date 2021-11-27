Anambra police arrests suspected killer of Buhari supporter 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Police Command have arrested a butcher at Tarzan market known as Chiadiobi over the killing of an ardent supporter of President Muhammad Buhari’s administration, Kenechukwu Okeke.

Okeke was alleged butchered to death few days ago by his assailants.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the arrest came barely 24 hours after the news made round.

He said the state police commissioner, Mr Echeng Eworo gave an order for the suspect to be arrested and questioned about the death of Okeke.

Though details of the arrest are still sketchy, Ikenga said the suspect who was a former tenant to the deceased discarded his phone number and went into hiding when it dawned on him that the killing of Okeke had become public.

“:He was later smoked out by police operatives, and is now helping police authorities with its investigations”, Ikenga added.

It was gathered that Chiadiobi, a former tenant of Okeke, alongside his gang had confronted Okeke, macheted him and poured fuel on him and set set him on fire.

Okeke died at Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu in October, 2021 but his death remained silent, until an online news outfit, razor, reported it.

Okeke was a pro-Buhari activist who dragged many to court for abusing the president, including celebrities and media outfits. He became popular last year when he took side with the federal government over the EndSARS protest, while also dragging celebrities who led protests to court.