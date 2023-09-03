Anambra Police arrest 4 man burglary gang, recover stolen items

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Police in Ogidi, Anambra State have busted a 4-man burglary gang that targets commercial shops across the State.

Acting on a tip-off received on 30th August, 2023, the Police stormed the hideout of the gang and cordoned it off to prevent escape of any of the gang members.

Four suspects, all of them from Ebonyi State, were arrested while the following items were recovered from them:

Two ‘ladies motorcycles, two big generators, one wheel barrow, deep freezer, three bags of rice and two large iron cutters.

On Interrogation, the suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area, to steal the recovered items.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the newly posted Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Ogidi, Uche Onyinaya, (CSP), added that he had earlier arrested and recovered a baretta pistol from a cultist, and urged the personnel not to relent in their pursuit of criminal elements.

The CP directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate owner of the store and motor licensing office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners on bond while suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

IAccording to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), the State is save now for investors.