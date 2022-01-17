Anambra police announces arrest of vigilante commander for torturing a female police officer

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State police command has announced the arrest of a commander of Anambra vigilante services who tortured a police woman in a trending video.

The trending video which had surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, showed the vigilante commander harassing a female police officer and also torturing her.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said that the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Eworo upon seeing the video, quickly went to work, and discovered the incident happened at Nnobi.

According to him, the vigilante commander involved has been arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng today 15/1/22 wishes to inform the general public, especially Ndi Anambra that the Commander of Anambra State Vigilantee alleged to be torturing a female police officer

on 12th January 2022 at Awuda Nnobi security office, is now in custody.

“Following as seen on a trending video on social media, where some members of the Anambra Vigilante group (AVG), were seen harassing and torturing a female in their office at Awuda Nnobi. The CP ordered immediate arrest of the commander and investigation has since commence.

“The CP while describing the act as cowardly assures that the command is always ready in protecting the women against violence, even when the person in not of the security community.

“He also thanked the members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra on their advocacy in condemning the act and protecting the female gender”, Ikenga said.

