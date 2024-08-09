Anambra NSCDC nabs fake naval officer

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command has arrested a suspect impersonating Nigerian Navy personnel and engaging in fraudulent activities in Anambra State.

The suspect, Chukwugozirim Christian, a 39-year-old male from Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, was apprehended at Kwata Junction in Awka, by NSCDC operatives on a routine visibility patrol.

Preliminary investigations uncovered that the suspect, Chukwugozirim Christian, had been masquerading as a naval officer, duping innocent civilians and engaging in a string of criminal activities.

The Anambra State NSCDC Commandant, Comdt.Maku Olatunde while parading the suspect at the State Command Headquarters Awka on Wednesday 7th of August, 2024 commended his operatives for their vigilance and professionalism in apprehending the suspect.

“On Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, our personnel were on patrol to enforce the directive issued by the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to prevent undesirable elements and undemocratic forces from causing chaos and disrupting the peace among law-abiding residents of the state, particularly during the #EndBadGovernance Nationwide Protest.

“The suspect was observed exhibiting an unusual appearance while impersonating a military personnel, and his dubious behavior caught the attention of our operatives, who promptly pursued and apprehended him, subsequently bringing him in for questioning at our office.

“Upon questioning, the suspect alleged to be a naval rating, prompting the command to contact the Naval Base in Onitsha for verification. However, the Naval authorities confirmed that he was an impersonator, with no affiliation to the Nigerian Navy.

“A search of the suspect’s residence yielded a trove of incriminating evidence, including various military gear like walkie-talkie, a black beret and belt, a complete blue combat uniform, a lanyard, a camouflage top, a matchet, a white naval shirt and a blue belt” he said.

Comdt Maku said the parade of the fake naval rating serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of NSCDC to stop those using the cover of security personnel to perpetrate criminal acts in Anambra State.

“The Corps remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Anambra State from impostors and criminals, and we will continue to take decisive action against those who threaten the security and well-being of Anambra residents.” he stated.

Meanwhile , the NSCDC State boss has directed the Intelligence and Investigation Department to launch a comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying and apprehending the suspect’s accomplices, who are currently a large and upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect will be charged in court.

According to a release by the NSCDC state Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, the State Commandant assured members of the public that the command under his watch will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state, even as he urged them to remain vigilant, provide the command with necessary information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminal elements.