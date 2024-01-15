Anambra NASS member consoles Fr. Ebube Muonso as he buries his mother 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The lawmaker representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber, Hon. Emeka Idu, has consoled the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Fr Ebube Muonso, over the death of his mother, late Mrs. Grace Obimma.

He described death as an inevitable end that would come when it would come and expressed satisfaction that in memory of the matriach, a foundation, ‘Mrs Grace Obimma foundation,’ has been established in her honour by Fr. Obimma

Aged, 88, the matriach, according to Hon. Idu, was a devoted Christian who worked for charity and left a legacy of love and fear ot God to both the rich and the poor.

The lawmaker who was accompanied to the arena by his wife and other Labour Party, LP, members, urged Fr. Ebube Muonso and his siblings to take heart adding that God in His infinite mercy would grant the Obimma family the heart with which to bear the loss.

In his response, Fr Ebube Muonso commended the lawmaker for consoling him adding he set up a foundation in memory of his mother, late Mrs. Grace Obimma.

“We have already began a foundation, Mrs Grace Obimma foundation. Is a foundation in Nigeria towards assisting the poor masses in our society and the indigent students.

“My mother even began the foundation while she was alive. She pressuried me to pay school fees to certain people in this village and which I had to oblige. So I added them to my scholarship scheme, I already began a social program for widows, we have been doing it but this time we have to double it, and it’s gonna be an annual empowerment.

“A heavy empowerment for market women, with this and others we hope to immortalise her name. I added them to my scholarship, already I have 384 students on scholarship. Both at st Viany Special Science School, Igbariam, Divine British school Obosi and other schools, both St. Valerian primary school and other schools.

“I have grade A’ scholarship for those who are intelligent, in every Ebube Muonso scholarship and they will write the examinations and the best among them in English, Maths and Sciences automatically will be given scholarship until they finish. Grade B: scholarship are those who couldn’t make the list for the grade A’, and couldn’t pay their school fees, we give them 100

scholarship, and grade C’, are indigent students who are ready to go to school and I am happy that many of them are graduates.

“I have already prayed for them, I know my mother is a saint, I have already started seeing signs. Life without Christ is a life of crisis. But God has final say, let us love and appreciate God more by doing His will. Let us live a life of love and let us be charitable, let those in government beginning from president, they have allocations and enough to take care of their family and indigent ones around them,” he pleaded.

Also elder brother to Ebube Muonso, Hon. Charles Chinedu Obimma, disclosed that, “My mother thought me to be patience in the face any persecution, to live a Christian life. She is a virtuous woman, she thought me to live a life of Christ, to have confidence in God, all those are her advice to me because in the face of hardship or persecution I still maintain myself.

“My mother is a kind and compassionate woman, for the first time I have seen a virtuous, kind and compassionate woman like my mother, so lovely, she loved her children and loved humanity,” he revealed.