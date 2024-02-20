Anambra monarch proclaims 1025th Igbo new year…as APGA presidential candidate advocates one-day celebration

Mutfwang mourns Plateau APC publicity secretary, late Sylvanus Namang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal killing of the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Namang by suspected kidnappers.

In a condolence message, Governor Mutfwang described the incident as a heinous crime and a barbaric act that violates the sanctity of human life. He urged the security agencies to spare no effort in tracking down and bringing to justice the culprits of the dastardly act.

He said the untimely death of the State Publicity Secretary was a colossal loss not only to his family and the APC, but also to the entire Plateau State and the nation at large. He sympathized with the Mwaghavul nation, the APC, Plateau State and all those who knew and worked with the late Sylvanus Namang.

Governor Mutfwang praised the late Sylvanus Namang for his unwavering faith, wisdom, diligence, commitment and resilience in the service of God and humanity.

He said he was a loyal and dedicated party man who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the APC in the state. He said he was a compassionate and generous leader who touched many lives with his kindness and charity.

He noted that the late Sylvanus Namang would be greatly missed by all who knew him and benefited from his virtues and values. He urged his family, the Mwaghavul nation, the APC and the people of Plateau State to find solace in the legacies he left behind and the memories he shared with them.

The Governor equally sympathized with the family of late Mr Sunny Okonkwo, who was also killed by the suspected kidnappers and prayed God to comfort the grieving family.

Governor Mutfwang, on behalf of his family, the government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Mwaghavul nation, the Igbo Community, the APC and prayed God Almighty to grant them comfort and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.