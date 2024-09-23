Anambra LG election : Soludo’s aide, ASMATA PG, others predict APGA victory

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

With barely five days to the conduct of the local Government Areas’ election in Anambra State, billed for 28 September this week, the Special Adviser, (SPAD), to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evarist Uba, President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, Onitsha Main Market chairman, Chief Innocent Ezeoha and ASMATA Women wing chairperson, Mrs. Grace N. Okonkwo, have vowed that All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, will sweep the poll.

According to Hon. Uba, “Seeing is believing, you can see the organic crowd, APGA supporters at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Centre, this is APGA land, we are not contesting with any party, Anambra is in full support of Soludo because of the transformation he has brought to the state, that includes, road, human capital development, free ante natal, among others.

“My message for other parties, let them know that they don’t have anything good for the state, they will see it on the local Government election day,” he vowed.

Also, the PG ASMATA, said “Soludo needs our support, that is why all the communities in Anambra state were at the APGA mega campaign rally flag off at Dr Alex Ekwueme Centre, Awka, to support Soludo, Anambra is APGA.

“I advise other parties that pretend as if they exist like in Onitsha South, the PDP candidate is from Enugu state. Since they have such a candidate, they call Zeruwa, don’t you know that they have a problem, it means they don’t have anybody from Anambra state but Enugu, so the party has failed on arrival,” Anuna affirmed.

The Onitsha Main market chairman, Ezeoha added, “We, from Aguata, want to give Anambra state the best of our capabilities. I have two places to deliver to APGA, Aguata and Onitsha South council areas. To give necessary support to the APGA candidates, chairmen and counselors, that will work with Soludo so that he will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“If Onitsha is good, Anambra will be good and if Main market is good Anambra will be good. This is why we are out to give Anambra the best. We are ready to deliver APGA on 28 September this week, Governor Soludo has assured us that APGA is going to win,” he disclosed.

In her contribution, the ASMATA Women leader, Mrs Okonkwo said that free medical care especially to pregnant mothers is one of the good things Governor Soludo did to the people of the State.

“With this free medical care to pregnant mothers, I advise mothers to be pregnant. I recall when pregnant mothers could not afford their hospital bills. So Soludo has come to the rescue.

“APGA will sweep the poll in the council election because of the good work of Soludo, He also through ASMATA restored peace and tranquility in the markets,” she further disclosed.

