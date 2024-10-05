Anambra LG election : lawmaker commends Soludo, charges council chairmen to partner with Soludo for development

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A member of Anambra State House of Assembly representing Aguata 11 Constituency, Hon.Tony Muobike, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the peaceful conduct of the council poll even as he charged the 21 newly inaugurated council chairmen to queue with the governor, to achieve the set objectives.

Hon.Muobike who gave the charge shortly after the inauguration of the new council chairmen at Government House Awka, the state capital, also thanked God for the successful election which APGA won a landslide.

His words, “The governor inaugurated the 21 local government Mayors, I’m happy that the governor has done much for Ndi Anambra and Ndi Anambra only spoke during the election, to appreciate what the governor is doing, that was what they did.

“They are all my friends but there are two of my special friends among them, the Onitsha South LG Chairman, Hon.Chief Emeka Orji, is my childhood friend and the Mayor of Aguata LG, where I represent, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike.

“It is good to know that some of them have been in office as the transition committee chairmen, they have been assisting the governor to do very good jobs in the local governments, let their eyes be on the ball.

“These two Mayors are doing very well, it is important to improve on whatever you are doing because we strive for greatness and greatness means, adding to our successes, but today I advise them to do more to make people appreciate more what they are doing.

“Their priority areas should be on human resources, to keep doing much because to whom much is given, much is expected, on socio economic development, thinking of working on people, working with the governor, improve more on education, the primary and secondary system because when you build people, you are actually praising humanity,” he stated.

He called on Ndi Anambra to keep on supporting the governor in all he has been doing, stating that everybody knows he has been doing much, that the economic and infrastructural strides in the state have changed since Governor Soludo emerged.

“Governor Soludo promised to change Anambra State into a construction site but that’s what he has done, you can see roads, bridges, construction going on around the state, in the area of social infrastructure, he has improved a lot.

“Just last week, he announced free education for all the strata of public schools system from nursery up to SS3, free antenatal services in the hospitals, employment of 8150 teachers and 8000 medical workers, the least is endless.

“I implore all the people in the state to keep supporting the governor because I know with the administration of Governor Soludo, Anambra State will achieve the greatest height ever.

“I advice them to work with him, don’t take the confidence of Anambrarians for granted and ensure that these dividends of democracy are practically extended to the people that voted for us, for your best, keep working every day, do not relax because as Mayors they have to work with the 2nd tier of the government which is the state headed by the governor to ensure that those targets mapped out for the development of the state are practically achieved,” he posited.

