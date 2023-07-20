Anambra Lawmaker Returns to Duty as Teacher

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The member representing Awka South 1 State Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Henry Mbachu has resumed duty as a volunteer Physics teacher at his alma-mata, Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka.

Mbachu ‘s decision followed his oversight visit to the school that have trained giants in different walks of life.

The lawmaker who started off his career in the government owned school as a Physics teacher in the school wrote to the Commissioner of Education who granted him approval on the 13th of July 2023.

The Lawmaker further appreciated the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, for the successful recruitment of five thousand teachers to improve the workforce at the Public Secondary Schools in the state.

He described the idea as noble, saying that it has impacted positively on the development of the State’s educational system.

While charging the students on the need to remain steadfast in their academics, Honourable Mbachu said, “I am an Ex-student of the school before transcending to become a teacher in the same school.

He said, “I was an Ex-student of this Great citadel of learning, I Also started my career as a teacher in this school. The foundation of the educational qualities I posses in this life was laid here. I achieved it through dedication and steadfastness.”

The management of Igwebuike Grammar School, teachers as well as the students were pleased to receive their new teacher.