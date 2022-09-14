Anambra : keep your market clean or be sanctioned – ASMATA President warns traders

“We have sanitation in all the markets every second Thursday of the month and I am make sure that all the markets are neat, and the monitoring of the sanitation exercise is being carried out by the management of ASMATA .

On the preparation for the 2023 general election, he disclosed that he was in support of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to become the president come 2023.

“Consequently, I advise traders and other people to get their PVCs and vote for Peter Obi, as he has good agenda for Nigeria.

Also on Governor Soludo, he said that Soludo was a solution, to the problems of the State, and urged them to give him their maximum support.

“He is doing well now, he is coming out gradually, initially it seemed that it was diffcult but now he is focused to turn around the State.

Asked on the celebration of the recent Ogbunike community new yam festival, the ASMATA boss revealed that, “We as Ogbuefis, ate the yam first before the entire people ate theirs.

“New yam festival is an age long traditional heritage of the Igbo people and it is celebrated once in a year. It is a period of thanking God for the plenty harvest of the he farm produce and coming together of the people.

“We continue to celebrate it even in the absence of our traditional ruler who has joined his ancestors, he was supposed to officially perform the cutting of the new yam function.

“Also I advise that people should stand by the truth when we commence process of electing a new traditional ruler. We new a good person not the rich, middle class or poor person that will be selfish, he must be for the interest of his subjects.”