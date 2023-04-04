Champion Newspapers Limited
Anambra indigenes in Lagos April Monthly Meeting

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-l ... Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, presenting the award to Assistant Organizing Secretary, Ndidi Okolo; Barrister Edwin Udoagwa; woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche and  Pauline Chinasa Okonkwo; during the  Monthly meeting Anambra indigenes in Lagos held on 1/ 4/2023 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
9
L-r… Assistant Organizing Secretary, Ndidi Okolo; Mr. Ernest Nwigene; woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Barrister Edwin Udoagwa and Pauline Chinasa Okonkwo.

R-l … Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, presenting the award to Assistant organizing Pastor Ifunanya Innocent  Barrister Edwin Udoagwa; woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche and  Pauline Chinasa Okonkwo.

L-r… Woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; presenting the award to. Pauline Chinasa Okonkwo; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and  Chief Sunday Ejukwu.

Cross section of the men at the meeting.

Woman Leader Anambra indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche (middle) poses with other women.

Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche (both) Middle pose with members, during the  Monthly meeting Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, held on 1/ 4/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

