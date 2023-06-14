Anambra House: We’ll not fight Soludo but won’t be rubber stamp legislators – Minority lawmakers

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Newly inaugurated minority lawmakers in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Monday, vowed never to be rubber stamp legislators even as they pledged not to fight Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Making the vow, the Young Progressive Party, YPP, lawmaker representing Nnewi South 1, Hon. Chudi Atuchukwu and his Onitsha South 11 counterpart, Hon. Fred Ezenwa. reiterated the resolve of the minority lawmakers to work with the governor for rapid infrastructural development of the State.

In the words of Atuchukwu, “People that elected me know that it is a round peg in a round hole. I believe in four years people will know we will make quality laws that will benefit our constituents.

“The Governor is our governor irrespective of political party affiliation. We will give executive support, we will not fight the governor but we will not be rubber stamp.

“All we owe the governor is to make sure we support him do the right thing at the right time to ensure that Anambra project is a reality,” he posited.

In his own contribution, Hon. Ezenwa of Labour Party, LP, stated that, “I have the intention to lift Onitsha South 11 constituency more than I met it. We will work with the governor to ensure that the State is moved forward.

” In the State House of Assembly we don’t have opposition rather we have minority parties, I am of Labour Party, LP, and LP is the 2nd in majority. We shall work harmoniously with the governor but will not be rubber stamp.

“I know the problems of my constituency and I will ensure good upliftment on health, as health is wealth, and put in place quality education, and protect the interest of traders because majority of my constituents are traders,” he vowed.

Expressing satisfaction with the inauguration of his son as a lawmaker, mother to Hon. Atuchukwu, Mrs Uchemtom Atuchukwu, disclosed that her son would better the welfare of the constituents of Nnewi South 1 constituency.

“He is my son and I brought him up and know what he can do. He will put smiles on faces of his constituents, I assure you,” she vowed

Also the LP chairman for Headbridge Fegge, Chief Dennis Ezeoka, reiterated that Hon. Ezenwa would perform pointing out that he knows the problems of the people and how to solve them.

“He knows where he comes from and the problems there in and how to solve them and that is why we elected him. He will perform to expectation,” he assured.