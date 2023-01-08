Champion Newspapers Limited
Anambra: Hoodlums burn police station

Unidentified hoodlums have burnt down a Police Station in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government, Anambra State.

It was  gathered that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

At the time of filling this report, no casualty was reported as a result of the attack.

The station was destroyed during the #EndSARS protest in 2020 but was recently renovated by members of the Umuchu Improvement Union.

 

 

