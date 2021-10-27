Anambra guber: IGP deploys DIGs, AIGs, 14 CPs ​

.Assures voters of tight security

.LP candidate still missing 11 days to election

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered the deployment of selected strategic commanders to Anambra State, ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the strategic commanders affected by the deployment were from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above.

Mba said that the deployment was to ensure effective supervision of security personnel and operations during the election.

He said that a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Joseph Egbunike, had been deployed in the state as coordinator of the security component of the election.

According to him, Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the ‘Operation Order’ which evolved from the election security threat assessment.

He said that the idea was to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and which was conducive enough for law-abiding citizens to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

Mba said that Egbunike would be assisted by the acting DIG in charge of Operations, Mr Zaki Ahmed.

“Other strategic commanders deployed in Anambra include five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas and the 5,720 polling units in the state,” he said.

Mba said that the Nigeria Police Force was adequately prepared for the election and ready to work with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to protect democratic values.

According to him, the idea is to provide a level-playing field for all political actors and ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel, equipment, accredited observers and other key players during the election.

He called on eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and exercise their franchise, as adequate security had been emplaced for their protection.

Meanwhile, With eleven days to the Anambra State governorship election, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP),

Mr Obiora Agbasimalo is yet to be released by his Abductors.

The former banker was kidnapped September 18, 2021, while on his way from Ezinifitte Nnewi South Local Government Area to Azhia in Ihiala Local Government Area on campaign.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Awka, the National organizing secretary of LP, Mr Clement Ojukwu and a member of the Labour Party campaign council, Mr Stanley Okoli said the abduction of their candidate has political undertone, citing his popularity as a pointer to his chances of winning the November 6 poll.

He said: “Our candidate has not appeared since he was abducted on 18th September 2021. He was abducted alongside his security aide on his way from Ezinifitte to Azhia in Ihiala where he was going for campaign.

“Since after his abduction, he has not appeared anywhere and his abductors have always spoken to us to assure us that he is alive and we believe he will be out soon.”

Throwing light on the demands of the kidnappers, Ojukwu said: “What we discuss with them and what they tell us is like what a man and a woman discuss in the bedroom because it is secret. We always discuss with them to ensure our candidate is alive, and they let us speak with him.

“His abduction is political. He was in the banking sector and no one has ever thought of abducting him, but since he started vying for the governorship seat of Anambra, they now targeted and abducted him. He is very popular and his chances are very clear, so his opponents are not happy.”

The party denied media reports that the party had concluded plans to collapse its structure into that of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, with the intention to adopt Mr Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate for the election.

They insisted that their candidate’s popularity was making opposition very jittery because of the massive following he had garnered, hence the rumours.

On weather Agbasimalo can win the election even while in captivity, he said: “This is not the first time this is happening. People have been in prison and won election. You remember Omisore, you remember T.A Orji? We believe that he will win the election.

“We do not need sympathy vote to be able to win the election, he is popular and deserves to win. Besides, he is not the only one abducted, his security too, and the police force headquarters and the DSS are on it, and we believe he will be out soon.”

Recall that Agbasimalo had resigned his banking job to contest the Anambra governorship election.

Before his abduction, he had garnered many followers unexpected of an underdog.