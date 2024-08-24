Anambra Guber: 46 Obidient Support Groups Throw Weight Behind Ozigbo

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Obidient support groups numbering forty-six have thrown their weight behind the immediate past President of Transcorp Plc Nigeria, Valentine Ozigbo, for the upcoming 2025 governorship election in Anambra State in order to unseat governor Charles Soludo.

The support groups made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja weekend and signed by Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke and leaders of other support groups.

The groups said Ozigbo is a competent visionary leader who has a passion for good governance and has demonstrated his leadership qualities in the public sector.

Ozigbo, according to them, has all the necessary qualities needed to transform the state for the better and pledged their unalloyed support to his campaign.

The statement reads in parts “United in purpose, we, the leaders and members of 46 diverse Obidient Support Groups, including the influential Big 6 – Peter Obi Support Network, Women for Peter Obi, Take Back Naija, Nigeria Needs Peter Obi, UpNorth Ambassadors for Peter Obi, and Coalition For Peter Obi, stand firm in our endorsement of Valentine Ozigbo for the upcoming Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election.

“The Obidient Support Groups, a coalition of independent democratic activists, is dedicated to advocating for good governance in Nigeria. Our mission, which originated as the ‘New Nigeria’ movement, is to see Nigeria led by credible and competent political leaders who can bring about transformative change in our nation.

“Regarding the November 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Obidient Support Groups has conducted a thorough analysis of the political landscape. We have evaluated the administration of the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo and found him wanting in several aspects of leadership and service delivery to Ndi Anambra.

“Valentine Ozigbo stands out as a beacon of hope for Anambra. A consummate politician, business leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Valentine Ozigbo brings over thirty years of experience in corporate transformation, power, hospitality, energy, banking, and philanthropy.

“His remarkable achievements, including his tenure as the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, where he led transformative projects and garnered international recognition, demonstrate his capacity for visionary leadership.

“Val Ozigbo’s commitment to youth development, community building, and good governance aligns perfectly with the values of the Obidient Movement.

“His campaign for a better and brighter Anambra has already inspired a wide breadth of Ndi Anambra, and we believe he is the right leader to steer Anambra State towards a prosperous future.

“The Obidient Support Groups hereby endorses Valentine Ozigbo as the next governor of Anambra State.

“We pledge our resources, networks, and entire energies to actualising our dream of seeing Anambra State in the hands of an authentic leader.” they concluded.