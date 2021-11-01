Anambra: Group urges INEC to commence distribution of 76,104 PVCs

PAMELA EBOH ,Awka

Barely 6 days to the Anambra State Governorship election, an Independent election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to urgently commence the distribution of 76,104 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to the new eligible voters to enable them exercise their franchise in the November 6 election.

Yiaga Africa made the call at a news conference in Awka to present its pre-election observations at a news conference in Awka, over the weekend.

The group listed IPOB continued threats, cultism activities, gunmen attacks and other societal vices, as factors that may affect the exercise.

It said the voter information campaigns were conducted in 14 out of the 21 local government areas of the state with a special interest in the marginalised population including women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

While saying that the people are eager to have the election on the scheduled date, the group decried the attacks on political campaigns.

It added, “The Independent National Electoral Commission should ensure more consistent and harmonious coordination within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security.

“This will be a measure to forestall incidents of violence and ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” he said.

Yiaga further called on security agencies, especially, the police, to ensure public confidence to enable the electorate participate optimally in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

It urged security agencies to1 partner with civil society organisations to promote activities and initiatives that will increase citizens’ confidence and encourage participation in the election.

“Security agencies should ensure that their personnel are adequately trained on election security before they are deployed for the election.

“Security agencies should deploy monitoring mechanisms to checkmate and curtail personnel excesses.

It enjoined political party leaders, candidates and supporters to refrain from manipulating the insecurity in the state by creating mayhem and politically related attacks/crises.

“Voting in elections is the legitimate means of making citizens’ voices heard and of recruiting desirable leaders.

“The November 6, 2021 Governorship election will be held amid insecurity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as 18 political parties are gunning keenly for the highest position in the state”, Nwagwu added .

