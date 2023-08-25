Anambra govt to build clinics in markets

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State government in collaboration with the leadership of Onitsha Main Market has concluded plans to unveil the first-ever clinic in the market.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike during his visit to the market, saying that the Governor’s agenda in the health sector will soon reach all the markets across the state.

He explained that the essence is geared towards achieving universal health coverage for all.

Obidike hailed Soludo for his commitment towards ensuring that health matters are given urgent attention across the state.

He further said that after visiting the proposed facility provided by the market leadership, he informed the Governor about their request, and the governor immediately approved the reconstruction and equipping of the clinic for the benefit of the traders.

While assuring Soludo that traders will continue to support his administration and ensure his policies and programmes succeed, he said the clinic will greatly assist in addressing the health challenges often faced by the traders.

