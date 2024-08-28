Anambra Govt seals LP secretariat

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Anambra State Government has sealed the Labour Party Anambra State Party Office in Awka.

The action was said to have reportedly been done without notice, warning, nor any form of engagement with the Labour Party.

In a press release to newsmen, the LP state secretary, Okoli Akilika, said that, “The agents of the Anambra State Government accompanied by men dressed in soldiers uniform stormed the Labour Party Anambra State Office and in a maniacal, frenzied and frenetic commando like operation, chased away the staff in the office and sealed the office

“It is rather unfortunate, bizarre, and brazen that the Anambra State Government, which is fruitlessly seeking to truncate statutorily emplaced procedures to select Local Government Chairmen and councillors in the deviously convoluted L G election, is now mindlessly resorting to underhand, illegal and obnoxious intimidation.

“While appealing to teeming Labour Party members, supporters, sympathisers, stakeholders and Ndi Anambra in general, the State Leadership of our great Labour Party shall, as law abiding Anambrarians have recourse to due process to contain and checkmate this unprovoked and untrammelled illegality.