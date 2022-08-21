Anambra govt seals 25 hotels, banks over non- payment of taxes, levies.

.Bans movement of cattle in Anambra from Sept.

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS), weekend sealed twenty five banks and hotels over nonpayment of taxes and levies, which include, sanitation, business premises and sundry government taxes.

Prominent amongst the facilities sealed are : Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank, Mumbai Festus Hotel, Finotel Classic Hotel, and Shalom Hotel, all in Awka.

Others include: Zaramax Hotel, New World Lounge, Summit Splendor Hotel, Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank, and Landmark Hotel Nibo, among others.

The head of the team and desk officer in charge of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. James-Morgan Ezeodili, who spoke to journalists on the development over the weekend said the enforcement was made following a court order on 11th August 2022 to seal off those business premises for their refusal or failure to appear in court, after being served with writ of summons, as they refused to pay stipulated levies to state government.

He explained that the exercise was part of the state government’s resolve to boost its revenue, and to ensure that the environment was clean by removal of wastes across the roads and streets in the state.

On his part, the Anambra Central Zonal Coordinator, under Non-Tax Department of AIRS, Mr. Sylvester Uzoh, disclosed that the exercise would be sustained to ensure that every dime owed to the state government would be paid.

He warned business owners and companies not to pay levies or taxes to anyone by hand, but through the designated government’s account with their ANSSID number, adding that the payments would guarantee dividends expected of the state government.

He enjoined Ndi Anambra to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration.

Counsel for AIRS, Barnabas Udemba, pointed out that violation of the court order after being served with court summons occasioned contempt of court, saying that defaulters would be punished, accordingly.

Also, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has banned movement of cattle in any part of the state, starting from September.

This is in line with the 2021 Anti-open grazing law of the state.

Soludo made this known over the weekend during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee held at the Government House, Awka.

He said, “Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law.”

The governor vowed that his administration would begin concerted implementation of the law by next month.

Recall that the Immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State, joining his counterparts in the southern states who had unanimously agreed to outlaw the practice.

He did also direct the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law with immediate effect, stating, “Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.”

This however did not come to be as herdsmen continued to move about the state with their cows and no arrest had ever been announced by the law enforcement agencies in that respect.

While applauding members of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee for their devotion to duty, Soludo said that though Anambra operated in social harmony with everyone, including herdsmen, they( herdsmen) must as in other businesses operate within the ambit of extant laws.

He added, “Because my administration launched initiatives to encourage tree planting, there would be no enough land to accommodate open grazing.

“The initiative was geared towards salvaging the Anambra environment from erosion which is fast depleting the scarce land, informing gradual consideration for implemention of ranching as a modern way of cattle rearing because of its numerous advantages and money-making potentials.”