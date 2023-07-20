Anambra govt hands Mmesoma over to psychotherapist for a 3-month counseling

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The embattled 19-year-old candidate of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UMTE, Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has been handed over to a psychotherapist for a -month of Guidance and Counseling coaching by the Anambra State Government.

Disclosing this at a press briefing in Awka, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Theresa Chuma-Udeh said that Mmesoma will undergo a therapy class for three months as recommended by the panel set up by the State govt that looked into the controversy surrounding her JAMB result.

She said that the panel, after finding Mmesoma guilty of the crime, recommended that she undergoes psychological counseling and therapy.

According to Chuna-Udeh,, the psychotherapists will engage Mmesoma with a range of learning experiences that include group work, case studies, problem-solving exercises, enquiry based, and experiential learning, as well as the more traditional lecture based approach

She added, “She will also be encouraged to participate in student peer mentoring programme with the opportunity to act as a mentor.

She explained that the psychological cleansing will commence next week and will be scheduled for twice a week for three months.

She added, “We considered what Mmesoma did as “juvenile delinquency” in which any child could fall a victim of. So we are not going to throw the baby away with the bath water. She is now under a psychotherapist counselor who will take her on therapy for three months after which the state government will appeal to JAMB management on behalf of her to reconsider one or two things.

Chuma-Udeh further commended the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for approving the psychotherapic class for Ms Mmesoma.

Mmesoma, an Enugu State born student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, had claimed she scored 362 marks as against 249 score released by JAMB.

However, in her submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

She also admitted to have given herself a manipulated result by herself unaided, using Airte Number.

According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafe (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated.

She has also appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Allegations of Manipulation of her UTME result on Wednesday in Abuja, where she publicly admitted her involvement and tendered a written apology before the committee

She had again tendered a profound apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the board’s Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for pardon.