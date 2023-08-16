Anambra govt dissociates self from taskforce arresting women without bra

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Anambra State government sl Wednesday, dissociated itself from those parading themselves as taskforce on indecent dressing.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo who stated this in a chat with newsmen, described the act as illegality targeted at tarnishing the image of the state government.

Obinabo was reacting to a Facebook user narration of how a lady was held hostage at Upper-weka area of Onitsha over offence of not putting on bra.

According to the Facebooker, the victim was accosted by some group of young men claiming to be Anambra State task force team for indecent dressing.

She alleged the victim paid N5,000 to the purported revenue collectors before regaining her freedom, urging Governor Chukwuma Soludo to make categorical statement on the issue to clear if putting on bra is among revenue offences in the state.

The commissioner warned those involved to desist forthwith or risk arrest and prosecution, just as she enjoined women to raise the alarm anytime they encounter such anomaly and should be treated as rapist, criminals and armed robbers.

She said, “I appreciate all our talented youths, including the contents creators. But if you’re into it, don’t use it to blackmail the state government.

“We discovered what they call male taskforce that are assigned to check and arrest women not putting on bra.

“Where is the person arrested? How can some persons claim they’re sent by government to be collecting #5000 from women not wearing bra just to tarnish the image of this administration?

“Yes, you have freedom of speech, but you don’t take advantage of that to blackmail people. The lady that started this, does she have proof?

“If government start coming after you now, you tag them as wicked. Please don’t do this again. Let the one done be the end.

“I want to tell all ladies, if you encounter anybody doing such, know that Government has no hand in it. Those around should treat them as rapist, criminals and armed robbers.

“We have serious things to do, not to go after those wearing or not wearing bra. We’re absolutely not involved. Anyone cought will be prosecuted accordingly,” she warned.