Anambra govt commence digital tax biometric enumeration, registration exercise in market

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS has commenced the digital Tax Biometric Enumeration and Registration of traders in Eke Awka Main market.

This is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludostatement on the readiness of his administration to digitalize the system of tax collection in the state in order to ensure transparency and eliminate double taxation in the system.

Speaking during the exercise, the chairman of Eke Awka main market chief Jude Agunmadu popularly known as Baby Awka described the exercise as the most efficient way of increasing the revenue generation of the state government.

He pledged support for Soludo’s administration, promising to further sensitize and mobilize traders in the market to ensure total compliance with the new government directives of tax collections in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on IGR Hon.Isaac Okoro was on ground at Eke Awka market to monitor the exercise.

He later visited the Tricycle Owners Association office where he interacted with Union leaders and explained the modalities of the new system of tax payment in the state.