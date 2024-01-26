Anambra Government Gains Nationwide Acclaim at the 11th General Meeting of NCCIDE

The Anambra State Government represented by a resourceful delegation from the State ICT Agency, led by the MD/CEO Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, is actively participating in the 11th General Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (NCCIDE).

The week-long event, which commenced on Monday, 22nd January, to end on Friday, 26th January, 2024, is being held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano State, with the theme “Leveraging on Digital Technology and Innovation to Drive Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development.”

The NCCIDE serves as the highest advisory body to the government on policies, programs, and strategies for national development in the realm of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the digital economy. The primary objective of the meeting is to review actions taken by council members during the 10th council meeting and strategize towards achieving the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy’s strategic agenda for 2023-2027.

An outstanding highlight of the meeting so far is the Peer Review session, whose objective is to foster healthy competition, showcase state activities, facilitate mutual learning, and enhance collaboration among states in the advancement of digital innovations, skills, and digital economy policies.

Anambra State actively engaged in the ICT Peer Review session on Wednesday, 24th January 2024, during which the state’s presentation garnered enthusiastic applause. The panel of judges, comprising industry experts, commended Anambra State for its outstanding presentation and highlighted the commendable decision to waive Right of Way charges. This progressive move was acknowledged for its significant contribution to fostering the growth of digital infrastructure, drawing attention and applause from the panel.

Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, was recognized for his forward-thinking approach in supporting initiatives that propel the state’s advancement in Information and Communication Technology. This derives from the continuous efforts and achievements of the Anambra State ICT Agency, further emphasizing the transformative journey championed by Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

The Anambra State delegation emphasized that the agency looks forward to more opportunities to contribute to the growth and development of Anambra State and the nation.

The official disclosure of the ICT Peer Review session results is scheduled for today after a meeting between the Honorable Minister of Communications and council members. The Anambra State ICT Agency remains optimistic that the outcome will reflect the state’s dedication and hard work in advancing ICT initiatives.