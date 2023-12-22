Anambra FRSC appreciates MTN, tasks motorists on responsible driving

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, Corps Commander (CC) Adeoye Irelewuyi, said that the command recorded its highest number of fatalities on the Awka/Onitsha road between 2021 and 2022.

Irelewuyi made this revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

He said that the major causes of the fatalities in Anambra State were based on the closed section of the dual carriage way between Awka and Onitsha.

According to him, the high traffic volume on the only carriageway carrying traffic from both directions, caused lots of pain to road users.

Irelewuyi said “at festive periods like this, the functioning carriageway had always experienced very serious traffic jam as the slightest obstruction to traffic flow usually causes a pile-up in both directions.

He expressed relief and joy that the MTN Community Liaison Initiatives (CLI) Model opened up the closed dual carriageway to the public on Wednesday, December 20.

“We believe that the opened dual carriageway will ease the traffic jam usually experienced at the Amawbia flyover and underpass as well as reduce Road Traffic Crash (RTC) on the stretch.

“The Command is self-possessed to commence operation Zero Tolerance to RTC which started nationwide on the 15th of December, 2023, and is expected to run through 15th January, 2024.

“We have mapped out strategies for the success of this exercise in Anambra. These strategies include: Deployment of about 1,000 personnel across the state of both regular and Special Marshals.

“It is expected that these personnel when deployed will engage in robust traffic management (enforcement and traffic control) as well as Public enlightenment, all targeted towards RTC reduction,” he said.

Irelewuyi said that the command appreciated this partnership with MTN and hopes that it will continue to yield positive dividends to the good people of Anambra and all road users in general.

He appealed to motorists to abide by all traffic rules.

NAN recalls that the closed portion of Enugu-Onitsha, road dual carriageway in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, was temporarily opened to the public to ease gridlock this festive period on Wednesday, December 20.

Dr Reginald Facah, Coordinator, MTN CLI Model, said in a conference jointly held by FRSC on Wednesday, said that the concept is simply a go-between two or more persons, groups and institutions.

He said that the intention of the concept was to ensure that mutual benefits, fairness, justice and a joint sense of ownership infused in the relationship are widely enjoyed.

Facha said that it is a concept more deployed by oil companies in the Niger Delta region but that MTN brought it to play in the rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway to zero fatality in the country.

He explained that the model was to ensure that residents and communities along the project corridor as well as critical stakeholders get a feeling of inclusiveness and ownership during and after the course of the projects in their vicinity.

Facha disclosed that the MTN community liaison initiative model began in late October 2023 when MTN Nigeria Communication PLC appointed Crown Crest Global Engineers Ltd (CCGE) as the consultants of the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) project which involves the repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 107km x2 Onitsha–Enugu dual carriageway.

“This particular CLI is a baby of MTN communication Nigeria Ltd and its major functions are to assess the impact of the road rehabilitation exercise on the people and communities along the work corridor.

“This also sees how the experience garnered can be mutually beneficial to all the stakeholders involved and affected by the road rehabilitation work, CLI team will constantly interface with both stakeholders and project implementation team,” he said.

He further said that when people realized that MTN are the promoters and sole financier of the dual carriageway project, it was a breath of fresh air and a sharp departure from the past.

Facha said that MTN conceptualized its CLI in key seven areas of community liaison and social responsibility which include, employment, crisis management and security, education liaison, guidance and referral, information and resource management, welcoming and orientation, community liaison and event planning.

“Today MTN temporarily opens a partially completed section of the dual carriageway not because the entire road is done but because MTN has brought the human face to bear in its social responsibility.

“December and Christmas season have seen unimaginable suffering on the parts of commuters and drivers on this road, many south easterners do not bother to come home because of the deplorable roads that increased security challenges of the zone,” he said.

Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, said the state government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that residents are given the best of everything including access roads.

Igwebuike thanked MTN and the federal government for the development even as she advised commuters to use the roads carefully and wisely to avoid crashes.

Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Works in Anambra, said that the present administration in the state under Gov. Chukwuma Soludo made it a point of duty to make Anambra a livable and prosperous state.

Okoma said to achieve its goal, Soludo has awarded about 400 kilometres of roads, with 250 kilometers completed, assuring that the ministry of Works will partner every stakeholder in the business of ensuring crash and traffic free road.

He was represented by Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, Director of Maintenance in the Ministry.

Mr. Emmanuel Okereke, the Senior Manager, Sales, MTN, said that MTN is excited to partner the federal government in providing road infrastructure, especially the Enugu-Onitsha express road.

Okereke said that the carriageway has a direct impact on the people, encouraging all resident to take the project as their own by providing necessary support.

He assured that the road will be completed on schedule.

Mr. Oladapo Feyisita, a representative of Ove Arup and Partners, a project Management consultant, said they are on ground to ensure that the agreed quality is delivered on schedule, commending MTN for the partnership.