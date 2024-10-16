Anambra : Foundation awards secondary school scholarship to 22 indigent pupils

A non- governmental organization, Igboebisi Empowerment Foundation (IEF) has awarded scholarship to 22 indigent pupils to post primary school as means of assistance to the downtrodden .

It was gathered that about #15 million would be spent as cost of the scholarship by the foundation to the school children drawn from various primary schools located at Obosi community, Idemili North LGA, Anambra State

Presenting his welcome address, Director IEF, Mr.Chijioke Ezeani said that the 22 beneficiaries include 16 best pupils from the 14 primary schools located in Obosi community, a pupil that built a kekenapep, another indigent school drop out who was discovered when he came to help out his school bursar and 4 indigent pupils recommended by the Vicar managing St Andrews primary school Obosi Ezeani said that the foundation will take care of everything about their academics including back to school package, Junior and Senior Secondary School WAEC.

Speaking during the IEF 2024 Edition Obosi Primary School Academic Scholarship Award at the Obosi Town hall, the Founder IEF, Dr Kene Igboebisi who was flanked by her mother, Dr. Mrs Nonyelum Igboebisi said that the foundation which was initiated in memory of their father Late Engr Igboebisi was all about empowering children,Youths and girls in Obosi and in extension, Anambra and Nigeria, so as to change their lives, help them move forward in life and become better citizens for a better society.

“Do not wait for the government to do something for you, do something for yourself and the children around you, so that when they grow up they will remember that someone did something for them and they will do it for someone else, that is Pay it Forward Scheme”.

“Education is the bedrock of any society that desires change. This scholarships award is called ‘Pay it Forward Scholarship Scheme’. We empower brilliant children or less privileged children to acquire quality education. If they do well after secondary school education, the scholarship continues to University education, if the beneficiary is performing well academically and is hardworking.

According to another IEF Director, Dr Uche Chukwurah, paying it forward is a call to action that asks us to go beyond ourselves. It’s more than just responding to kindness; it’s a mindset that challenges us to create a legacy of generosity—one that outlives our momentary interactions, shaping Obosi and the world at large long after we’re gone. Let’s come together, to creat a world where kindness is not the exception but the norm. You can offer a smile. Touching lives in Obosi and beyond”.

Moreover, PG Obosi who was represented by ODU Secretary, Mr. Amala Egbuonye, advised the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme not to misuse the opportunity offered to them for the acquisition of quality education in order to become somebody in life urging more Obosi indigenes to emulate IEF, think home, support education and attract meaningful development to Obosi community..

A donor Rtd Col. Sam Agbanusi (Rtd) decided to be part of sponsoring the indigent school drop out who came to help his Bursar through his education saying he wants to give hope to the boy and to let people know that someone’s background or not having a godfather cannot be a barrier to one becoming somebody in life.

Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III of Obosi) and other Dignitaries from Obosi who are lovers cum advocates of education and think home philosophy that graced the event.

They all appreciated the giant efforts of IEF’s Pay it Forward Scholarship Scheme urging other citizens of Nigeria to replicate such generosity in various communities.

Highlights include viewing of a documentary of Ito-Ogbo Obosi Ukwalla kingdom, cultural dance troupe presentations by school children, scholarships award certificate presentations.