Anambra finance in bad shape, Soludo cries out

.‘I met N300m cash in coffers, inherited over N100bn debt

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has revealed the financial status of the state as left by his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Soludo who made the revelation on Tuesday, during his first interview after inauguration on Arise TV decried the state of the Anambra treasury, describing it as funny and pathetic

According to him, he inherited billions of naira debt while only N300 million was left in cash, which is a far cry from what Obiano’s predecessor, Peter Obi left behind at the end of his tenure.

Though the governor failed to mention the total sum the state is owing, he expressed hope that his government will make money to help fufill his promises gor infrasture and development.

His words, “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira only.

“In fact let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny. But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state.

“But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us”.

