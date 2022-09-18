ANAMBRA FASHION EXPO: SOLUDO LEADS “THE MADE IN NIGERIA CAMPAIGN”, TO SUPPORT AFE 2023

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR has canvassed the promotion of made in Nigeria products as a job creator and economy catalyst.

Governor Soludo made the call at the International Convention Center, Awka during the Anambra Fashion Expo, AFE 2022- an effort by his daughter, Ms. Adorah Soludo to promote indigenous fabrics

Governor Soludo is known for his love and promotion of ‘akwete’ fabrics, revealed it is usually designed and sewn by his daughter as well as shoes made in Ogbunike.

“Our primary job is to promote anything made in Anambra. When my daughter was 12 years old, she insisted that we must buy her a sewing machine. We did. Little did we know that she will end up being a fashion person; notwithstanding her degrees.”

“The message here is that we parents should encourage our children to take up to whatever they have passion for. So, I congratulate them for the effort they made in putting this together.”

“I’m impressed because not a single kobo of Anambra money entered into this project. Even this hall, they paid for it. I’m amazed coming here.”

“For us, it is about made in Anambra, South East or Nigeria. I think in time, we will begin to talk about Nigerian fabrics globally”

“The organizers of this event represent passion and creativity. Look at the shoe that I wear, all made in Anambra. I’ll get advice from the organizers to see how we can help to promote this industry. By next year, we will support this project. This is the Anambra that we should be celebrating”.

Governor Soludo also used the occasion to appreciate his predecessor for the ICC structure, “May I use this opportunity to appreciate my predecessor in office for putting this kind of edifice in place. We will do everything to make it functional by attracting economic activities here”.

The Governor again reassured the audience on the vision of building a liveable and prosperous homeland in Anambra State. “We are working very hard to make Ndi Anambra proud, to build that liveable and prosperous homeland. We will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive so that our youths can be empowered,” concluded the Governor.

Members of Anambra State Executive Council, top government officials, fashion entrepreneurs and others, graced the occasion which also witnessed many side attractions.