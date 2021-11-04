Anambra election: Fear in Onitsha as security is beefed up

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Palpable fear has allegedly gripped residents of Onitsha and its environs, Anambra state, following the heavy presence of security operatives in respect to the 6 November 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

The security operatives that composed mostly police and military personnel, are seen in strategic positions that include, DMGS round-about, Uga junction, Borromeo round-about, Onitsha/ Owerri road/Franobi building, Niger Bridge head approach, among other places.

Those on patrol have a combination of Civil Defence, military, police, DSS and vigilante men in a convoy of 10 to 15 vehicles and armed to the teeth.

Reacting to the heavy presence of the security personnel, a resident of Fegge Onitsha, Mr Peter Omeh, said, “ls it because of this Anambra election that we have these security men every where like in a war front.

They are scarying the people away from participating in the election. Most people will prefer to stay indoors rather than go to vote because of fear of the unknown”

In his reaction, a civil servant who pleaded anonymity say that, “my brother that day I will not come out, let them rig the election for their own candidate and declare him winner and allow us have our peace.

Voting is not by force and the military personnel deployed to Anambra because of the election should knowe that we are not at war”, he started.

Meanwhile, more of the security personnel are said to be on their way to the state even as a good number of them have allegedly been deployed to the interior areas.

Meanwhile, the Anambra government has declared Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5 as work-free days ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

This is contained in a circular signed by Mr Harry Udu, the Head of Service in Anambra.

The directive said the work-free days were to enable residents in the state to move to the locations where they registered as voters.

According to Udu, Gov. Willie Obiano has approved the two days as work-free.

“This will enable Public Servants in Anambra to travel to their respective communities to cast their votes on Saturday, November 6,” he stated.

Similarly, the Police Command in Anambra said there would be a total lockdown from Thursday to enable the Police to take control of the space and deal with situations promptly.

Mr Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, said top-notch measures had been put in place to ensure maximum security of life and property.

DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, Zone 13 PPRO and Head, Media for Anambra governorship election, who disclosed this in a statement, said Police assets and personnel posted from various Commands and formations had started arriving.

It would be recalled that a total of 34,000 and 20,000 personnel were deployed for the election by the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps respectively.

For a better society