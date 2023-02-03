Anambra council chairman warns  PG, others during inauguration

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The caretaker committee chairman of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke Iga, Wednesday, warned the elected executives of Nteje community, to ensure that they pilot the affairs of the community in line with the provisions of the law, vowing that they should be held responsible if they derail from what the law provided.

Sounding the note of warning during the inauguration of the executives of the town union at the council secretariat, in Nteje, the council boss reiterated that the State Government believes in democracy rather than caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the town unions.

“The Government believes that the town union as fourth tier of government should have elected executives to pilot the affairs of the community as the government of the grassroot,” he stated.

The council boss also stressed the need for cleanliness adding that all efforts should be geared towards having clean environment and charged them to open up blocked drainages and stop building on waterways.

In his response on behalf of others, the elected President General, PG, Chief Nnamdi Iloduba, pledged to ensure the restoration of peace and security which have eluded Nteje community for about six years now, including the rapid infrastructural development of the community.

Recall that the PG had earlier in the house of an activist, comrade Jude Achebe, commended two candidates who stepped down for him, Hon. Charles Okonkwo and Chief Adiri, stating that they did that in order not to cause disharmony.

The PG who scored 106 votes against the immediate past Caretaker Committee chairman of the community, Hon. Chidi Obika, who got 49 votes, hinted that he won because, “Our people looked at our pedigree, (characters), and voted for me,” he boasted.

Confirming that he stepped down for the PG, Hon. Charles Okonkwo, revealed that it was aimed at ensuring that the PG seat did not get out of the domain where himself and the PG come from.

In his contribution, a former aspirant to the seat of PG, Chief Linus Uchefuna, advised the PG to be careful prior to embarking on any project or taking decision to avoid costly mistakes.

Commending him for his victory, the activist who hosted the PG, Hon. Okonkwo, and the aspirant to the post of PG seat, Chief Uchefuna, urged the PG to ensure the rapid infrastructural development of the community adding that all eyes are on him to move the community forward.