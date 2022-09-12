Anambra Community urge Soludo to recognise it in the siting, running of airport

*says 70 percent of facility land donated by it

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Nteje Community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State over the weekend protested the naming of the state’s International Cargo airport after its neighbouring town, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The community stated that it donated 70 percent of the land where the facility sits.

Recall that the ex-governor, Chief Willie Obiano who built the airport in the twilight of his administration named the location of the airport Umueri.

But during a meeting of the caretaker committee of the Nteje Development Union (NDU) at the weekend, the community protested the decision by the Obiano-led administration to name the airport after Umueri.

The community maintained that 70 per cent of the land upon which the airport was built was donated by the Nteje community.

President General of the community, Mr Chidiebele Obika who presided over the meeting called on the incumbent governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to review the status of the airport, with a view to recognising Nteje community for her 70 per certain contribution of the land situation the facility.

He said, “You know the very land on which the airport is sitting on is 70 percent Nteje land. We donated 500 hectares of land for that project, while Umueri donated 400.

“They (Umueri) later protested that they no longer have land on which to farm, and after that protest, government gave them back 200 hectares. Government knows this, and has acknowledged so by even paying us compensation. So, why is the airport bearing Umueri Airport and not Nteje Airport.

“We also donated the major expressway to the airport, which was not paid for because you don’t pay for easements. We donated over five kilometers of roads for the dual carriage way, so why then can we not be recognized. We are tempted to ask what manner of politics government is playing with people’s property.

“We are calling on the government of Anambra State to recognise Nteje, both in the siting of the airport and its running which we know that our people are also contributing in.”

The community also called on the state government to implement the recommendation of a white paper made by a panel constituted by former governor, Willie Obiano in June 2020 and headed by AVM Ben Chiobi (RTD).

According to him, the implementation of the white paper, which also called for revocation of all illegally sold landed property and stoppage of any further sale would stem the tide of crime and unrest in the community.