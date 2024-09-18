Anambra community PG kidnapped

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The President General of the Abatete community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, High Chief Ezebinobi Chimame Ezigbo has been kidnapped.

Ezigbo was abducted shortly after the appointment of his kinsman as the new Commissioner of Information in the state.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the PG was abducted by a yet-to-be-identified gang that trailed him to his house while he was returning home at about 6:37 pm on Tuesday.

He said, “They blocked him as soon as he got to his house and took him along with his car. On their way out, the PG’s car crashed into a car, they abandoned it there, transferred him to their car and zoomed off.

Information has it that at the time of filing this report, no official contact has been made with the abductors, while the PG’s whereabouts are still unknown.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that no such report has been recorded by the command.

