Anambra community gets attack notice over IPOB sit-at-home order

.Obiano’s comment on S/East killings vindicates us- Group

.Bans rearing, consumption of cows in region

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Indigenes of Ukwulu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State woke up Sunday morning to a warning notice of impending attack left by persons suspected to be members of Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The notice which was pasted on a part of the community read, “Respect yourself Ukwulu about sit at home, to avoid crying had I known. We are watching you since, and you people are disobeying us because of dead Nigeria.

“From Monday upwards, disobey us again and have yourself (sic) blamed. ESN is coming for you.”

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, he said the notice has sent jitters up the spine of residents of the area.

The state Police Command in responding to the threat, has deployed huge security to the community.

According the state police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Echeng Eworo has urged residents of the community to help the police with useful information that wiĺl help security identifying the bad elements among them.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Encheng Eworo has deploy police reinforcement team to Ukwulu community, and urges the residents to help the police with credible information aimed at identifying the bad elements among them.

“The CP calls for calm, while thanking the members of the public and the community for prompt circulation and calling the attention of the Police and other Security agencies.

“The command has beamed its searchlight on the community, and the situation is being watched.

In his reaction, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said that ESN has not made any statement from inception till now, even as he absolved it of making such threat.

He said, “ESN does not make statement since inception so anybody using ESN name to issue a threat to the people of Ukwulu is not from IPOB and ESN,

“We have suspended Monday sit at home for long time and anybody enforcing sit down on Mondays is not from ESN and IPOB. Any day we have sit at home we will communicate to our people.

“IPOB has no time to give threat to communities anywhere in Biafraland because of Monday Sit-At-Home, it has been suspended long time ago, this is the hand work of hoodlums recruited by desperate politicians who want to implicate IPOB for evil, our people should ignore them and prepare to wait for them.

“The threats or purported letter is not coming from ESN or IPOB, besides IPOB does not know anything about operation of unknown gunmen since they started operating in the land of Biafra.

“The group was created by desperate politicians who derive joy in spilling blood of their fellow human being.”

Also, The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Sunday said it has been vindicated by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano’s recent explanation on why he failed to attend the meeting of South East governors in Enugu.

Obiano had said that he deliberately stayed away from the meeting because he didn’t consider it proper to sit and discuss security with those who are sponsoring the insecurity and killings in his state.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “Gov. Obiano did not mince words when he said that the killings in Anambra was politically motivated. He accused his fellow governors and politicians of masterminding the killings in his state for political gains.

“Now, our question to all those still pointing accusing fingers at IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives for the killings in Anambra is: How many of the South East Governors are IPOB members? Since according to Gov. Obiano the killings are being sponsored by some persons expected in the meeting for political reasons, how many of the attendees are IPOB members? Can the same people who find it hard to believe our explanations now believe us if we say that all South East governors except Obiano are our members and sponsors?

‘For the umpteenth time, let’s restate that we have no hands in the senseless killings of innocent citizens in Biafra land especially Imo and Anambra States. Politicians and traitors bent on implicating IPOB to impress their Fulani slave masters are the ones masterminding this genocide in collaboration with the wicked Nigerian security agents.

“The recent incident in Imo State where a police man pursued an ‘unknown gunman’, shot and killed him only to discover that the said ‘unknown gunman’ was a personnel of the Department of State Services DSS was a further proof that politicians created the insecurity in South East. But instead of telling the truth, DSS covered up the exposed evil by claiming that its personnel was mistakenly killed by the police.

“The attack on this DSS man in Imo State shows that Hope Uzodinma equipped many hoodlums in security uniforms to disguise as IPOB and attack people to implicate and demonise IPOB. This is the card they have been playing but many people in their ignorance don’t still understand their antics.

“The simple truth is that Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors in their quest for power have created fake ESN to cause fear in South East, and ultimately demonise IPOB but we are smarter than them. We challenge Hope Uzodinma to swear an oath that he has no hands in the killings in Imo and Anambra States.

“We know that the gullible minds may still not believe us but the fact remains that APC in its desperation to take over South East has set the zone ablaze because of politics. South East should hold APC and desperate politicians responsible for the mayhem in the zone aimed at beating Ndigbo into submission.”

While insisting that IPOB is for and not against Ndigbo, the group explained that it rose to challenge Fulani herdsmen killing of the people when South East governors were too cold to condemn the barbarity for fear of Aso Rock.

It added, “We have always distanced ourselves from the senseless killings in Biafra land especially in Anambra and Imo States but some gullible fellows do not want to believe us.

“How can we turn around and begin to kill the same people we are risking our lives to defend? It makes no sense! Count us out of this nonsense and the media propaganda of our oppressors.”