Anambra Commissioner calls for more robust, fair reportage of Soludo’s achievements

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The new Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Dr Law Mefor has described the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo as a working governor who has achieved in two years what some governors in the second term could not achieve.

Stating this during a meeting with some members of the Correspondents Chapel,l in his office on Thursday, the Commissioner wondered why the governor’s laudable achievements were underreported.

He reeled Soludo’s achievements to include, road infrastructure and job creation, among others.

Mefor added, that Mr Governor has a solid blueprint for Anambra’s growth but I believe that his achievements have not been fully presented. These achievements need more publicity and feedback.

“This is a government that has within two years, awarded contracts of over 400 roads and completed more than 250 of them, all without borrowing. He’s competing with other governors who are in their second tenure.

“I believe in Soludo and my reasons are obvious. His political journey started in 2009 and I’ve been with him since then. He has made a name and money, so he’s not here to chase clout.

“He told me he wants to rebuild Anambra and his blueprint is strategic. When we were presenting him to Nigeria for President, he said he needed to start with his state.

“The governor’s reputation resonates globally and we must leverage this to attract investment and development. Anambra is truly the Light of the Nation. We have a rich heritage and its time to showcase our successes.

While soliciting the collaboration of the Chapel to ensure a more robust, fair and full reportage of the government’s achievements, the new information boss said, “We must publicize Mr Governor’s efforts to showcase the state’s potential, including embarking on project tour.

“The media is my primary constituency. If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go with a group. I desire to work with you so please come along on this journey with me. I’ll be the bridge between you and government.”

Responding, Vice Chairman of the Chapel, Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo congratulated the Commissioner on his new appointment and and gave assurance of the chapel’s partnership with the government.

