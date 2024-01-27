Anambra bags multiple technology awards at national innovation and digital economy council meeting 

Anambra State has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, securing an incredible four prestigious awards during the ICT peer review session at the 11th National Council on Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) meeting held in Kano.

The meeting was chaired by the Honorable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and hosted by the Kano State Governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The vision of the administration of Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, is to build a liveable and prosperous Smart Mega City and Mr. Governor is massively leveraging technology and digital innovation towards achieving this vision.

The awards, a testament to Anambra’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress in the digital realm, are as follows:

The Overall Winner Best State in Digital Technology Development: Here, Anambra State stood tall as the undisputed overall winner, scoring the highest number of points in all categories, showcasing its comprehensive dedication to advancing the state in the digital landscape. This award was presented to the MD/CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA) by the Kano State Governor, His Excellency, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf.

First Position Best State in Digital Infrastructure Technology Development: Under this category, Anambra State was recognized as the leading state in ICT infrastructure development, following the full implementation of the Zero Right Of Way (RoW) policy, implementation of an Internet Exchange Point; all emphasizing the state’s commitment to building a robust foundation for the prosperity of its people, using Technology. This award was presented by the Minister of CIDE, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

First Runner-up in e-Government Implementation: Anambra’s innovative e-government initiatives earned it the second position, highlighting the state’s effective use of technology in governance. The award was presented by the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

First Runner-up in Digital Technology Human Capital Development: This award reinforces the state’s commitment to building a digitally-skilled and knowledgeable workforce and society in general. The final award was presented by the Kano State, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Mohammed Othman.

It is noteworthy that Anambra’s impressive outing at the annual event that brings together the federal government and state underscores its strategic vision and exemplary but detailed execution in the realms of infrastructure, e-government, and human capital development under the visionary leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

The awards during the official opening ceremony, followed the earlier recognition received during the ICT Peer Review session, where Anambra’s presentation made by Dr. Florence Idigo, a Director in the State ICT Agency, garnered enthusiastic applause and commendation from industry experts.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Mr. Governor, the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, expressed profound appreciation to Mr. Governor for creating the enabling environment and a vision which guides the Agency in line with the ‘Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere’ mantra.

CFA also dedicated the awards not only to the team at ICT Agency but to the co-operation and collaboration of the entire solution team for their hard work and dedication to Mr. Governor’s vision.

“This achievement no doubt reflects our unwavering commitment to technological advancement and the transformative journey we are championing in Anambra State,” he concluded.