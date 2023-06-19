Anambra: AVG security kills 3 gunmen .as Police rescue teenagers used as sex slaves in hotel

By Pamela Eboh Awka , Jonas Ezieke, Abuja,CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Members of the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG in the early hours of Monday morning killed three suspected gunmen in Okija, ihiala local Government Area of the state.

Information has it that the gunmen numbering about fifteen stormed the camp of the vigilante members, thinking they were sleeping .

According to one of the AVG members who spoke on condition of anonymity, he said, the gunmen came with AK-47 riffles and different charms.

According to the source, the charms were hung on their necks, waists, hands and legs.

His wirds, “When they came, they opened fire on us without knowing they stepped into the lion’s den.

“Let them continue coming we are ready for them, nonsense people”

Confirming the incident when the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga could notbe reached, one of the Senior Police officers in the state said, “The command was working in tandem with the vigilance groups in the state and other sister agencies to make Anambra state the safest states in the country.

He said the vigilance group would hand over the corpses of the suspects to the command ,including the arms recovered from them.

Meanwhile, members of the community who were in jubilant mood over the killing of the suspects, expressed joy over the killing of their nightmares.

One of the residents, who gave her name as Patience, said the hoodlums had been terrorizing Okija for long, hence, the reason, the people constituted a committee

“That decision, has started paying dividends. Our people are determined to succeed on this project” she said

Also, Following the information received from Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare yesterday 18/6/2023 by 6:00 pm, Police Operatives stormed a hotel in Awka and rescued 9 girls within the age bracket of 15-23years, used for sex slaves and arrested the proprietor of the hotel.

Spokesman of the Police Command DSP Toochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Amawbia

Meanwhile, further interrogations/confessions of the rescued girls, reveal that the respective persons that brought them to the brothel lured/entice them on the assurances of giving them jobs to alleviate poverty/needs of their parents and dependents.

They further confessed to being taken from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Rivers States. Also, the Police Command is in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to make sure the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents/guardians.

The Command has condemned the act and frowned at such persons who take advantage of vulnerable individuals to make money and describe such places as a den where criminals take refuge. We urge the good people of Anambra to continue to provide the police with information about such places as the joint operations to weed such harbour has commenced.

The general public are encouraged to call the Command Control Room number *07039194332* or PRO on *08039334002 and be assured that all information passed through these channels shall be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The case has since been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department Awka SCID, for comprehensive investigation and shall be charged to court afterward.

.Gunmen kill INEC staff, kidnap wife in Ebonyi

Unknown Gunmen have shot dead a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified as Mr Emmanuel Igwe, in the Ivo Local Government Area axis of the State.

The victim, an Assistant Electoral Officer in Afikpo North Local Government Area, encountered the assailants while on his way back from Abia State .

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebonyi State Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday around mid-day.

The PPRO said that the gunmen shot the victim through his car’s windscreen.

“We have began a manhunt for the assailants, we are hopeful that they will be apprehended. The victim was shot through the windscreen of his car .

A source from the community who pleaded anonymity said that in recent times, the route linking Ivo axis of Ebonyi State through Okigwe has become a den of kidnappers masquerading as Fulani herdsmen.