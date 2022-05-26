Anambra: Author commits suicide for being duped by facebook girl friend



By Phil Okose Onitsha

An Obosi, Idemili North local Government Area, Anambra State based author, Mr. Odibe Emmanuel Emeka, was said to have escaped death by the whiskers when he committed suicide for being duped about $140,000 by a Facebook girl friend, based in Canada where she claims she runs a media outfit but hails from Edo state.

Narrating his ordeal after recovery from St. Charles Borromew hospital, Onitsha, where he was rushed to by his aged parents when he drank a chemical poison to take his own life, he said, “glory be to God that today I am alive to tell my story””

“The only thing I have in this world is intelligence and I am putting it in good work and people are taking advantage of my intelligence to dupe me. I ran into this lady who runs a media outfit in Canada, through Facebook, after authoring a book, ‘The Truth, My Journey’, because I needed money to get it published and sell to the public and she volunteered to do the publishing and sales”

“We had an agreement and in line with the publicity outlines, it was calculated that the first printed 100,000 copies would sell out in six months and fetch me atleast $140,000 which would have been used to kick start my company, Pokka Angels Limited, but the lady who published the book in Canada refused to remit to me the 70 per cent share as stated in the contract”

“She blocked me off all means I could reach her and refused me to access to my book. I was so frustrated that I went suicidal by drinking chemical poison but miraculously survived after being rushed to St. Charles Borromeo hospital, Onitsha, by my aged parents”

“Upon that, the Canada based Nigerian woman from Edo state, a supposed gospel minister, still refused till date to remit to me, a suicidal survivor, my share of the money.”

“I am just crying for help from the world, human rights organizations, media, good spirited individuals and our able Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come to my rescue to recover my $140,000 from her”

” I apologise to my parents for the trauma they went through when I went on a suicidal mission and all those who contributed to my recovery. Somebody just scammed me because I am a poor Nigerian .

I am not proud to say I am a suicide survivor and will not advise anybody to take his life no matter the situation. For someone to think that death is the only option left, he may have suffered a lot psychologically, financially, emotionally and in all aspects”

He recalled that prior to going on the suicidal mission that, “I prayed and cried to God for help, told my parents, friends and others what I was going through but no help came financially, my health was deteriorating and I became frustrated. The only option left in my mind was suicide. Only those who attempted suicide and survived it can understand my story”

“To show my intelligence I was the first ever to highlight the importance of the possibility to be able to borrow airtime at desperate moments from the network (communication) companies that include, MTN, GlOW, 9MOBILE, Airtel, among others but was not rewarded and today they are benefitting from my idea”.

“I am a good writer and if there is a possibility of publishers I can work with, I still have other books I can work on to be published.