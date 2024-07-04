Anambra : Another building collapses, police rescue 2

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Barely three weeks after the collapse of a five storey building at Dennis Memorial Grammar School, DMGS, premises in Onitsha in which one person lost his life, another building, a two storey shop building collapsed at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia, near Awka, State capital, even as scores are said to be trapped and two rescued.

In a release by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), he said that in response to a distress call today at about 12:40 pm of a building collapse at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia, Police Operatives have rescued two victims and taken them to the hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led operatives at the scene for on-the-spot assessment, even as the area has been cordoned off and rescue operations are still ongoing

Further details shall be communicated later…

