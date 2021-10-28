Anambra Airport set to commence flight operation Oct. 30

Pamela Eboh Awka

The take off of commercial flights from the Anambra State International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri has finally been fixed for Saturday, October 30,2021

Making the declaration in Awka, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano thanked the management team of the various regulatory agencies including Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others for their support in making the Anambra airport project a reality.

He said that with the expected commencement of commercial activities at the airport, that the state will be entering a new era of economic development and prosperity

He said, “I want to thank the good people of Anambra state who have kept faith with my administration. I am happy that I and my team have been able to deliver on the airport project and in record time. We give all glory to the almighty God. We have once again shown our resilient Anambra spirit.

”I believe that with the commencement of commercial activities at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, and soon -to- be launched 10,000 capacity Anambra International Convention Centre, Anambra state is entering a new era of economic development and prosperity

The airport which was constructed by the government of Anambra state, under the Obiano administration took 15 months to construct, without any form of borrowing from financial institutions will ease the sufferings of travellers, traders and other businessmen and women especially from Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, among others.