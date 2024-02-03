Anambra 2025 : Group vows to garner 30 percent votes for Soludo

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

In her bid to ensure that Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State is re elected for second tenure come 2025 gubernatorial election, a group under the aegis of ‘Soludo Solidarity Movement’, Friday, vowed to garner 30 per cent of the votes to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Fielding questions from newsmen during a closed door meeting of the executive members of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State, held in Onitsha, the State Chairman, Hon. Daniel Obi, revealed that he was attracted by Soludo sequel to his achievements within a short period.

His words, “I was not a fan of Soludo during the election, I had my candidate, but what he is doing is much and that attracted my attention. He is in every community working, especially on roads. In my Ogbaru constituency, my base, former governor Chris Nwabueze Ngige, did just 2klm roads, Owerri road to Atani road, Peter Obi did 2klm roads also from Owerri road to Atani road and Willie Obiano did no roads.

“Soludo did 13 roads in my constituency, gave free medicare, free education from primary to JSS 3.’Soludo is a gift God has given to Anambra people. We have seen 2023, we will give 30 per cent of votes cast to Soludo.

“Soludo has touched my heart, this movement is going to control not less than 30 per cent of the votes for Soludo. His achievements will speak for him during the election,” he affirmed.

On insecurity he recalled that prior to Soludo’s coming that the state was at the mercy of hoodlums adding that now the hoodlums have left the state.

Contributing, the movement’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Hon. Emeka Ifediba, added that Governor Soludo has surpassed past governors in terms of achievements which warranted his second tenure to enable him complete projects he embarked upon.

“We have been doing massive campaign for the Governor to ensure he goes for second tenure. He recruited 5,000 teachers and extra 3,000 on the way, scores of medical personnel, good road network is in place now. APGA is doing very well in the state now.

“I advise people to come out en mass and vote for his second tenure. He has performed more than any other governor since the inception of this State. Anambra people should thank God for having Soludo as their governor,” he posited.

In his contribution, a Chieftain of the movement, Elder Ndem Ota, stated that Governor Soludo has been able to touch the souls of scores of the people especially the down trodden.

He stated that the governor has come to better the lives of the people and as such should be voted for cone the next gubernatorial election in the state.