An Evening of celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Wife of  Late General Overseer CPM,  National  International Co-coordinator of Christian Pentecostal Mission International.  (CPM) Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy O. Ezekiel,  with wife of the General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Folu Adeboye,  during An Evening of Celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held at the church headquarters in Lagos 25/3/2022 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
81

Daughter of Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel, Sister Ogechi Ezekiel and her Children .

President and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo , addressing the Worshipers .

L-r… Former General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria ,Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor; with President of Vineyard Christian Ministries international Archbishop John Osa-Oni.

L-r …Presiding Bishop of Gospel Light International Ministries/ Former President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Rev Dr Felix Omobude; Wife Of Bishop (TREM)  Bishop  Peace Okonkwo , her Husband Former President of PFN  Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

L-r…  Rev Don odunze (Jnr) with Senior Pastor of Trinity House church , Pastor  Ituah ighodalo .

L-r…Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo , her husband  Former Lagos district Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria. Rev Isaac Mpamugo and others.·

Wife of former Governor of Imo State  Mrs Nneoma Nkechi  Rochas  Okorocha and other worshippers.

L-r …Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin her husband Head Pastor of House on the Rock ,Pastor Paul Adefarasin .

L-r… Enugu State coordinator Rev Godwin Daniel.; Edo State Coordinator at (CPM) Rev. Isaac Itobiye ; Cross river State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev Peter Joseph, Imo State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev John Ezeh.

L-r… President (PFN) Bishop Francis wale Oke and his wife  Rev (Dr) Victoria Oke .

Cross Section of Worshippers  during An Evening of Celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held at the church headquarters in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

