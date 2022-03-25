An Evening of celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held in Lagos

Daughter of Late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel, Sister Ogechi Ezekiel and her Children .

President and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo , addressing the Worshipers .

L-r… Former General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria ,Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor; with President of Vineyard Christian Ministries international Archbishop John Osa-Oni.

L-r …Presiding Bishop of Gospel Light International Ministries/ Former President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Rev Dr Felix Omobude; Wife Of Bishop (TREM) Bishop Peace Okonkwo , her Husband Former President of PFN Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

L-r… Rev Don odunze (Jnr) with Senior Pastor of Trinity House church , Pastor Ituah ighodalo .

L-r…Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo , her husband Former Lagos district Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria. Rev Isaac Mpamugo and others.·

Wife of former Governor of Imo State Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha and other worshippers.

L-r …Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin her husband Head Pastor of House on the Rock ,Pastor Paul Adefarasin .

L-r… Enugu State coordinator Rev Godwin Daniel.; Edo State Coordinator at (CPM) Rev. Isaac Itobiye ; Cross river State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev Peter Joseph, Imo State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev John Ezeh.

L-r… President (PFN) Bishop Francis wale Oke and his wife Rev (Dr) Victoria Oke .

Cross Section of Worshippers during An Evening of Celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held at the church headquarters in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society