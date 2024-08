Amusan qualifies for 100m hurdles semis in 2024 Olympics

World champion Tobi Amusan has qualified for the 100-metre hurdles semi-finals in the ongoing 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Amusan led the pack of eight athletes with 12.49 seconds, followed by America’s Alaysha Johnson with 12.61 and Jamaica’s Janeek Brown qualified with 12.84 seconds.

Details later …

