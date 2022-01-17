AMRD:Widows of fallen heroes solicits for inclusion in Govt skill acquisition/ empowerment programnes in Ebonyi

Widows of fallen heroes under the aegis of “Military Widows Association” in Ebonyi State have called on both the Federal and State Government to include them in various skill acquisition/empowerment programmes.

The Leader of the Association in the State Mrs. Margaret Ugo Agha, made the appeal in Abakaliki the State capital weekend on the occasion of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

She said that Widows of deceased soldiers needs empowerment to be able to take care of their children/wards.

‘if we are empowered, we would be able to take care of our children, some of us have grown up children that have graduated from universities doing nothing “

“this years 2022 should be different from other precious years, we use to come here and the same thing is being said”

‘God should help them to remember the wives of fallen heroes this time around ‘

Earlier on arrival at the cenotaph, Governor David Umahi reviewed a parade mounted by detachment of soldiers from Nkwegu Military Cantonment Abakaliki.

The 2022 Remembrance Day featured Special Prayers by both Christian and Moslem clerics for the repose of the souls of fallen heroes, and the release of pigeons that signified peace/unity of the country.

In an interview, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion Ebonyi State Captain Fidelis Ogodo, commended President Muhammadu Buhari , for regular payment of pension to Legionaries.

Speaking against the upsurge of criminal activities in the country, Captain Ogodo enjoined government at various levels to provide empowerment for the youths .

“There is lack of jobs , our youths are idle, government should provide employment for them, build industries to engage the youths”

“People who are due for retirement should proceed to create vacancies for younger ones”

Highlights of the occasion was the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph of an unknown soldier led by Governor Umahi, State Commissioner of Police Aliyu Garba, Nkwegu Cantonment Commander Lt Col Abdulmalik Sa’ad, Speaker of State House of Assembly Francis Nwifuru, Chairman of State Traditional Rulers Council Eze Charles Nkpuma among others.

The occasion was witnessed by members of Nigerian Legion Ebonyi State, members of State Executive Council, Leaders of Thought and Stakeholders.

