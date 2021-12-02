Ampo Poyam Valves partners Nigeria Machine Tools ,Signs agreement to manufacture highly engineered valves in Nigeria

AMPO POYAM VALVES today announced a partnership agreement with Nigeria Machine Tools to establish a local subsidiary to design and manufacture highly engineered valves for the energy industry in Nigeria. AMPO POYAM VALVES, by its local branch “AMPO VALVES NIGERIA LTD” and in collaboration with Nigeria Machine Tools, will consequently support west African customers in terms of high added value valve solutions, excellent service and technology, positively impacting local delivery lead times and after-sale services to meet demands of current and future projects.

Established in 1980, Nigeria Machine Tools is a leading reputable machine tools and industrial engineered products manufacturer for the energy, agriculture as well as the textile industry, amongst others, and is equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing and services facilities in Oshogbo, Osun State, Nigeria.

“As a world leader in highly engineered valves for the most severe services and applications of the energy industry we are excited to engage with a leading manufacturer in Africa to bring our wide range of tailor-made valve solutions to the West African market. The agreement aims to further consolidate AMPO POYAM VALVES’ position in the region while emphasizing the company’s commitment to the African continent” said Mr. Alex Eizmendi, Strategic Director of AMPO POYAM VALVES. He added “We look forward to a long-term partnership that can serve as an appropriate model of support to our West African customers as well as to Nigeria’s national economy by the transfer of global top-tier technology and know-how to the African market. This partnership shows our complete faith as well in Nigeria’s industrial infrastructure”.

Speaking on the agreement, Mr. Norbert Chukwumah, Vice Chairman Nigeria Machine Tools said, “We are optimistic about the prospects of this agreement in boosting Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity and indeed the economy. Since our establishment in 1980, we have remained passionate about proffering solutions to Nigerian’s and subsequently the continent’s industrial needs as well as transferring global technology and know-how to the local market.

This partnership is set to boost not just the West Africa market but the continent’s at large, create job opportunities, up-skill our resources as well as encourage technology transfer. As part of the partnership agreement, we will provide state-of-the-art facilities, resources and latest available technology and equipment for the development of highly engineered AMPO POYAM Valves for the energy sector. We thank the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for creating an enabling environment that facilitated this agreement”.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Yomi Ademefun, AMPO VALVES NIGERIA Director, said, “Fast, reliable and top-quality service at a global scale is one of AMPO POYAM VALVES’s main success factors and with hundreds of thousands of valves in safe and reliable operation worldwide, it is considered a global leader in severe service valve design and manufacturing since 1964. By aiming to become a strategic partner for Nigeria and West Africa and share the Nigerian Content Development program, we have decided to align our future with Nigeria Machine Tools in order to become part of the local industrial cluster and to help the industrialization of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. We also aim to improve our services for West African customers through this recent partnership”.

The scope of the agreement will focus on highly engineered valves manufacturing, testing, painting, and servicing for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemical, mining, power, etc. sectors in West Africa, and will moreover contribute to AMPO POYAM VALVES global manufacturing capacity. AMPO SERVICE will also be part of this agreement, with a dedicated team of highly qualified, experienced and customer-oriented field engineers with a sound and trackable world experience, guaranteeing a prompt response to customer local needs; including technical support in start-up stages, commissioning, engineered solutions, equipment selection, preventive and predictive maintenance, troubleshooting and training.

AMPO POYAM VALVES has been in Africa since 2003 and since then we have supplied more than 15,000 valves for strategic projects in different African countries such as for Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals project, Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim FLNG, Angola LNG, Midor Refinery Upgrade project, Damietta LNG, Skikda LNG terminal, Coral south development project, Algiers Refinery Rehabilitation and Adaptation project, etc.

Thanks to this Partnership, AMPO POYAM Valves is willing to start delivering highly engineered valves for West African oil&gas markets locally from Nigeria.

AMPO POYAM VALVES is well known for having the most reliable and safest valves in the market, and is backed by 57 years of experience, technology, know-how, references, operating time of the valves and a fully in-house manufacturing process that starts from its own foundry. Moreover, AMPO POYAM VALVES also has one of the widest ranges of valves in the market, offering ball, gate, globe, check, lift plug, switch, slurry angle and butterfly valves, together with Integrated Smart Solutions. The extensive range of solutions offer the highest level of reliability hand in hand with minimum operating and maintenance costs for the most critical applications. The AMPO SERVICE team guarantees prompt response to customer needs wherever they are globally; including technical support in start-up stages, commissioning, engineered solutions, equipment selection, preventive, and predictive maintenance, troubleshooting and training.

Established in 1964, AMPO POYAM VALVES is an international leader in the design and production of highly engineered valves and Integrated Smart Solutions for the most severe services and industries, covering applications in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical, mining and power sectors. With millions of valves installed in safe and reliable operation in the complete and global energy chain, AMPO POYAM VALVES develops custom solutions, working hand in hand with leading EPCs and end users, in order to offer optimum valve solutions and meet the most demanding requirements.

The driving force behind our company is the highly skilled people who are part of it and completely oriented to innovation and commitment.

Founded in 1980, Nigeria Machine Tools (NMT) manufactures and distributes high integrity machine tools, industrial and other engineering products and spares designed to serve project, operation and maintenance needs of a wide range of industries. As Nigeria’s first internationally certified manufacturer of oil industry standard flanges, stud bolts and nuts, NMT also produces customized castings and fully machined and overlaid components for various industries including: oil and gas, FMCG, construction, transport, etc.