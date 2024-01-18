Amotekun to ban activities of scavangers in Ondo, says Commander

There are indications that the Ondo State Government may ban activities of scavengers, who have been hiding under the trade to terrorize residents, steal and vandalize people’s properties in the state.

This is just as Operatives of Amotekun Security network in Ondo State, apprehended sixteen suspected kidnappers and bandits at various black spots in northern part of the state.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security matters, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, announced the plan to ban the scavengers when he paraded thirty-six suspected criminals at the Amotekun headquarters in Akure.

Akogun Adeleye who is also the Amotekun State Commander in the state expressed displeasure over some nefarious activities of scavengers including the recent kidnapping of a small girl inside a sack by one of the scavengers in Akure.

On the arrested 16 suspected kidnappers, the Amotekun Commander appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders and rural dwellers to always give security operatives timely information that would lead to the arrest of criminal elements infuriating the state through the northern part of Ondo State.

Akogun Adeleye, maintained that no matter how hard, the local Security network would continue to fight against crimes in the state.