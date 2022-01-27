Amotekun Corps nab serial POS fraudster in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun Corps has arrested a suspected fraudster, Wasiu Oderinde, 25, for allegedly defrauding residents by buying goods, collecting money from Point of Sale (POS) operators with fake bank alerts.

It was gathered that the suspect has been defrauding innocent residents of Osun and Ondo states.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said the suspect was arrested after series of complaints from some of the victims.

According to him, “On January 24, 2022 at about 12:20pm a report was brought to Amotekun Corps office at the Area Office in Modakeke by one man simply identified as PT who reported that the suspect named Oderinde Wasiu has been duping his Point of Sales across the state.

“The investigative apparatus were deployed which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect Oderinde Wasiu, an indigene of Ilobu, Osun state when questioned on the matter affirmed that the allegation about him was true.”

Shittu said the suspect confessed that he started defrauding people with ATM card across the western states few months ago.

He said during interrogation, the suspect also revealed that he had perpetrated the act in Ondo and Osun States in towns like Akure, Ile-Ife, Osogbo, and Modakeke.

“He claimed to have been duping his victims to the tune of N95,000 each time he contacted his unsuspected victims.

“He further confirmed to us from investigation to be a member of Eye Confraternity which he joined during secondary school days.

“One Mrs Taiwo Olatipe who resides in Akure is also his victim.

“The exhibit found on him includes, One Wrist watch, A power bank with white cord, One brown comb, One small itel phone, One pendant among others,” he said.