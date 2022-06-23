Amotekun arrests killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippers Latest News By Peter On Jun 23, 2022 Amotekun 36 Share Reports has it that the Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as “Amotekun Corps” has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Local media house, Crest 106.1FM, Akure, Ondo State, shared this update via its known Facebook page on Thursday morning. The suspected terrorist invaded the church on June 5, killing no fewer than 40 people and injuring many other worshippers. See post here Details later… For a better society Continue Reading AmotekunAmotekun arrests killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippersChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 36 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.