Amotekun arrests killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippers

By Peter
Reports has it  that the Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as “Amotekun Corps” has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

 

Local media house, Crest 106.1FM, Akure, Ondo State, shared this update via its known Facebook page on Thursday morning.

 

The suspected terrorist invaded the church on June 5, killing no fewer than 40 people and injuring many other worshippers.

 

Details later…

 

