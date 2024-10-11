Amnesty office clarifies non-involvement in Yenagoa Event” Urges security agencies to prosecute impostors”

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has issued a statement clarifying its non-involvement in the “dialogue between stakeholders and former agitators of the Niger Delta” held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

In a statement issue by Mr Igoniko Oduma the special assistant on media to the PAP administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro.

Further reiterate that beneficiaries of the office’s vocational, educational scholarship and post training scholarship schemes do not pay any to benefit from them.

The event was hosted by Gift Johnbull, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, in collaboration with ‘General MightyMan’.

The clarification was made necessary due to misconceptions linking PAP to the event and ongoing fraudulent activities where individuals impersonate PAP to collect money from unsuspecting members of the public with false promises of vocational training and empowerment opportunities .

Dr. Dennis Otuaro, PAP Administrator, warned beneficiaries of Phases One, Two, and Three to avoid unauthorized activities and emphasized that PAP does not demand payment for enrollment in its vocational, educational scholarship, and post-training initiatives.

Otuaro urged security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those using PAP’s name for fraudulent activities, serving as a deterrent to others.

The statement reaffirmed PAP’s commitment to its mandate of development, peace, and security in the Niger Delta region.

The presidential amnesty programme was not involved in the Yenagoa dialogue fraud alert beware of individuals impersonating PAP for financial gain.

Further more,PAP does not demand money for enrollment in its programs,

call to action security agencies should prosecute those engaging in fraudulent activities using PAP’s name.