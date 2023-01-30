AMFPMN BoT chairman urges Tinubu, Atiku to step down for Obi

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Barely 25 days to the general election, the chairman, Board of Trustees, (BoT), Association of Music Film Producers and Marketers of Nigeria, AMFPMN, Prince Uzoma Ubaoha, Monday, urged the Presidential candidates of All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to step down for the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

On why the duo should step down for Obi, the AMFPMN BoT chairman reiterated that Obi is the youngest among the three Frontline political parties and will restore the lost glory of this country like he did in Anambra State when he was the Governor.

His words, “What is special about Peter Obi is that his achievements are still there for all to see and if he speaks he will tell you that you can go and verify, and backs his claims with facts and figure. No politicians have done that. Obi has convinced all the tribes that we are all brothers. There will be liberty if Obi becomes the President.

” My advice to Tinubu and Atiku is that since the whole Nigeria is shouting ‘Obedient’, why can’t they step down for him and even back him in prayers. That is my expectation from Tinubu and Atiku, as elders they should allow the youths to pilot the affairs of this country, are we cursed that the youths of this country will not be in power.

“In the Western world they would have relinquished power to the youths having played their role. No country moves forward as expected if the leader is elderly. His aides would be piloting the affairs of this country, that is if Tinubu wins, that is what will befall this country, God forbids,” he stated.

On Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s plea to release the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu, he described it as a welcome development, and urged other Southeast governors to join in pleading for his release.

“This is what I expected from all the Southeast governors, and others to do. I believe Kanu is a messiah of our time, releasing him is what the Federal Government would have done earlier as to continue to detain him attracts a lot of grievances,” he posited.