American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria Section, paid a courtesy call to Honourable Minister of State for Environment in Abuja

L-r… Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Federal Ministry of Environment. Mr. Etigbue Joe ; The Honorable Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako and President of , American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr. Austin Odibi.

From left is the Director of Erosion Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Dr. Etigbue Joe, the Honorable Minister, Dr. Iziaq Salako, President of ASCE Nigeria Section, Engr. Austin Odibi, Past President of ASCE, Engr. Ajose Otinwa and the incoming ASCE Region 10 Governor, Engr. Rasheed Hassan.

From left is the Abuja Branch President, Engr. Mobolaji Olagbemiro, Nigeria Section’s Publicity Chair, Ahmed Ayinla, Young Member, Adeniyi Adeoye and Abuja Branch Treasurer, Engr. Razaq Owolabi.

The Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako (left) receiving Certificate of Commendation from the President of , American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr. Austin Odibi, (middle) and others in group pictures .during ASCE delegation visit at the Federal Ministry of Environment Headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja on 27/8/2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng